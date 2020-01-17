Smriti Irani blames AAP govt for 'delay' in hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday blamed the AAP government in Delhi over the "delay" in the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader also accused the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation of depriving the victim's mother of justice.

"Why was the prisons department, which comes under AAP government, sleeping after the dismissal of review petition in July 2018? Why did the government give Rs 10,000 and a sewing kit to the juvenile rapist when he was released?" she posed.

