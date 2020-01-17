Owaisi encouraging bribery, seeking votes through his speech: TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee

Days after Asaduddin Owaisi said that voters should take money from Congress and vote for him, TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairperson Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday slammed at the AIMIM leader saying that he is not only encouraging bribery but is also seeking votes and it is a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Addressing a public gathering in Sangareddy district on Monday, Owaisi took a jibe at the Congress by saying, "People in Congress have a lot of money, take it from them. You will be getting it due to me. Just vote for me. If they are giving you (money) then take it. I say to Congress to raise the rate, my price is not Rs 2,000 only. I am worth more than that."

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that he has lodged a complaint with the state Election Commission over Owaisi's speech. "I have sent an e-mail to the state Election Commission complaining about the speech delivered by Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that the voters should take money from the Congress and vote for him," he said.

"He is not only encouraging bribery but also seeking votes. This is a violation of Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission must take action," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

