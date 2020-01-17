Munde cousins share stage without bonhomie

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and his estranged cousin Pankaja Munde shared the dais for the first time on Friday after the Maharashtra Assembly elections. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde wrested the Parli Assembly seat from the BJP by defeating Pankaja in the October polls following a bitter campaign by both sides.

On Friday, both were seen on the dais at an event held to mark the 44th death anniversary of saint Vamanbhau Maharaj at Gahininath Gad in Beed district. But they were not seen speaking to each other. BJP MP from Beed, Pritam Munde, was also present by her elder sister Pankaja's side.

Shiv Sena leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar, a former NCP leader, too was in attendance..

