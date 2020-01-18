Left Menu
Goa Gov meets J-K students at Raj Bhavan, urges them to work for prosperity of UT

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday interacted with students of Jammu and Kashmir at Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula, wherein he urged them to work for the prosperity and betterment of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panjim (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 02:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 02:48 IST
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik meets students from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday interacted with students of Jammu and Kashmir at Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula, wherein he urged them to work for the prosperity and betterment of Jammu and Kashmir. A group of 46 students, which is currently on tour of Goa under the Bharat Darshan Programme initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited Raj Bhavan on Friday. The group has been headed by troop of 2nd Battalion, SSB Pattan Jammu and Kashmir. The students belong to Baramulla district and adjoining areas.

Malik had a discussion with students on various issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the youth to work for the peace in Kashmir valley, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. The Governor also explained various facts about the situation that prevails in the Kashmir and informed about several measures which are been initiated by the Central Government to restore peace and development in the state.

The governor asserted that Jammu and Kashmir have lots of potential to progress in every sector of development such as tourism, hospitality, medical infrastructure, educational infrastructure, thereby making the region and its people economically strong. Students also expressed their happiness over visiting Goa and said they were pleased to meet the Governor, who served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir before coming to Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

