Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 08:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 08:15 IST
UPDATE 6-Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial with the addition on Friday of former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for former President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz. The team defending the Republican president will be led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump private attorney Jay Sekulow, the White House said.

Trump adviser and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi and former independent counsel Robert Ray will also be on the team, according to the source familiar with the team's composition. The White House also said Jane Raskin, one of Trump's private lawyers, and Eric Herschmann, another former independent counsel, would be on the president's legal team.

The trial in the Republican-led Senate formally got underway on Thursday, though it will start in earnest on Tuesday with opening statements. The trial will determine whether Trump is removed from office. The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Dec. 18 to impeach Trump on two charges arising from his dealings with Ukraine - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - after an investigation that centered on his request that Ukraine investigates political rival Joe Biden, the president's possible Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election.

The Senate is expected to acquit him, as none of its 53 Republicans has voiced support for removing him, a step that requires a two-thirds majority. Trump has denied wrongdoing and has called the impeachment process a sham. Starr is a former federal judge who held a senior Justice Department post under Republican President George H.W. Bush. Starr's voluminous investigative report on Clinton's sexual affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky served as the basis for his impeachment in the House on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. The Senate in 1999 acquitted Clinton, a Democrat. Starr had recommended impeachment on 11 grounds.

In 2016, Starr was ousted as president of Baylor University, a private Baptist institution in Texas, after an investigation by an outside law firm determined that university leaders had mishandled accusations of sexual assault by football players. Critics of Starr at the time accused him of turning a blind eye to sexual violence on his campus after pursuing Clinton for a sexual relationship. Both Starr and Dershowitz also served as lawyers for financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell last year where he was being held on new sex trafficking charges.

In 1999, Trump made unflattering comments about Starr, saying in an interview on NBC's "Today" show after Clinton's acquittal: "I think Ken Starr's a lunatic." In a 1999 interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, Trump said, "Starr's a freak. I bet he's got something in his closet." 'DREAM TEAM'

Dershowitz has been a well-known figure in U.S. legal circles for decades. He was a long-time Harvard Law School professor and was part of the so-called "Dream Team" of lawyers who won a 1995 acquittal of former National Football League star and actor O.J. Simpson on charges of murdering his wife and a friend of hers. Dershowitz's past clients also have included boxer Mike Tyson and televangelist Jim Bakker. Both Starr and Dershowitz were defenders of Trump in media interviews during the impeachment process. Sources working with the Trump legal team said the president wanted Dershowitz because of his background as a constitutional scholar.

A statement provided by Dershowitz from Trump's legal team said he will present oral arguments at the trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal from office. "While Professor Dershowitz is non-partisan when it comes to the constitution - he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton - he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution," the statement said.

Ray succeeded Starr as independent counsel during the Clinton investigation. On the day before Clinton left office, Ray announced that he would not criminally prosecute him in connection with perjury and obstruction. One person who was not added to the team that will defend Trump at the trial is his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who played a key role in the Ukraine matter.

Democrat Adam Schiff heads a team of seven House members who will serve as prosecutors. Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is a former federal prosecutor in Los Angeles. Still to be determined is whether the Senate will allow witness testimony and new evidence or whether senators will decide the case as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has suggested using only the material amassed by House investigators.

Trump involved the national collegiate champion Louisiana State University football team in the impeachment drama during its celebratory visit to the White House. "A lot of presidents, some good, some not so good," Trump told the team. "But you've got a good one now, even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch. Can you believe that?" Citing themes he has raised in his bid to win re-election on Nov. 3, Trump then touted the economy and the U.S. military, adding, "We took out those terrorists like your football team would have taken out those terrorists, right?"

A pivotal event in the Ukraine matter was Trump's firing of Marie Yovanovitch last year as U.S. ambassador in Kiev, a move encouraged by Giuliani, who was pressing Ukraine to investigate Biden. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo broke his silence on Friday on documents released this week that suggested that Lev Parnas, a Giuliani associate, was involved in monitoring Yovanovitch's movements before Trump removed her, raising questions about her security.

"We will do everything we need to do to evaluate whether there was something that took place there," Pompeo, who refused to cooperate in the House impeachment inquiry, told conservative radio host Tony Katz. "I suspect that much of what's been reported will ultimately prove wrong, but our obligation, my obligation as secretary of state, is to make sure that we evaluate, investigate," Pompeo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Unless club sacks me, I'm going to stay: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, unless the club sacks him, he has no intention of leaving the club in the next season. I say many times, unless the club sack me, Im going to stay 100 per cent. For sure, 100 per cent Im going to ...

U.S. census to kick off in remote Alaska Native village

This years once-a-decade official U.S. national population count will start in a small Alaska Native village perched on the tundra overlooking the Bering Sea. Daytime temperatures will be well below freezing.The 2020 U.S. census is due to l...

England announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

England Cricket Board on Friday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence from February 21. England head coach Lisa Keightley said her team is looking forward to the challenge.Its really excitin...

Perth Scorchers sign Morne Morkel for ongoing BBL season

Perth Scorchers on Saturday confirmed the signing of former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel for the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League BBL. The pacer has replaced Chris Jordon in the squad as the England pacer has left for international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020