Congress-DMK alliance will continue for state elections says, KS Alagiri
Soon after meeting Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin, Congress leader KS Alagiri here on Saturday said there is no problem in the alliance and will continue even after the elections.
Soon after meeting Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin, Congress leader KS Alagiri here on Saturday said there is no problem in the alliance and will continue even after the elections. "There is no problem with our alliance. There were differences that were sorted out. We have put forward our views. The alliance will continue for the state elections (2021) and even after that," the leader told the reporters.
Meanwhile, DMK Treasurer Durai Murugan on Wednesday had said that his party was not bothered if the Congress stepped out from the alliance. The alliance between DMK and Congress started to seem to be in danger when Alagiri publicly accused DMK President MK Stalin of "not adhering to the coalition's Dharma" as he did not give party enough seats in local body polls.
On January 13, DMK skipped the Congress-led opposition party, held to discuss the political situation in the country in view of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (ANI)
