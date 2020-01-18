Yoganand Shastri resigns from Delhi Congress

Weeks ahead of Delhi polls, senior Congress leader and former assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri has resigned from the party over differences with the city unit president Subhash Chopra. He alleged tickets for Delhi Assembly polls were being "sold" by Delhi unit office-bearers.

"I sent my resignation from Congress to party's Delhi affairs incharge PC Chacko on Friday," Shastri told PTI. The assembly polls are scheduled for February 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.