Ex-Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav on way to join MNS?

Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav met with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Saturday. Jadhav, who was elected to the state Assembly on the MNS ticket in 2009, told PTI that it was a goodwill visit.

"Nothing of sorts of joining the MNS was discussed at the meeting," he said. Jadhav, who became the first MLA of the MNS from Marathwada region in 2009, said he met Raj Thackeray with late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan's brother Prakash Mahajan.

"The meeting was fruitful. Whether I will join the MNS or not cannot be said now. I am also not sure whether I will attending the MNS party meeting in Mumbai next week," he added..

