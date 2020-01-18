Congress announces its first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls

The Congress on Saturday evening released its first list of 54 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, fielding former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and former Delhi minister Arvinder Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Former AAP leader Alka Lamba, who switched over to the Congress, has been fielded from Chandni Chowk constituency, while election campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad's wife Poonam Azad will contest from Sangam Vihar.

Former Delhi minister Ashok Kumar Walia will contest from Krishna Nagar constituency, Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Mateen Ahamad from Seelampur, the party announced. The Congress has not decided its candidate against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.

The party has fielded Lakshman Rawat against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.