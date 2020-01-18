Statehood of J-K should be restored, rights over land of locals protected: Altaf Bukhari

Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari said here on Saturday that statehood of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored and the Centre must make a law with respect to the region to ensure that domicile rights, including rights over land and jobs of locals were secured. "The statehood of the Jammu and Kashmir should be restored. Keeping in view the apprehensions of people that their land and jobs would be taken away, the government of India must make a law which ensures their domicile rights, including rights over land and jobs," Bukhari told ANI.

He also said there has been no bloodshed after abrogation of Article 370. "After the abrogation of Article 370 there has been no bloodshed, no killings happened. The credit goes both to the people and government," Bukhari said.

He said development endeavours should reach the grassroots. "We hope that the 36 ministers who are visiting Jammu and Kashmir must see what we are telling them. Since the last five months, there has been no development. It is a good step by Centre to send ministers on the spot," he said.

"We are hopeful that after their visit the development work which Prime Minister talks about will get kick-started," said Bukhari. He said that political leaders who are under detention should be released for normal political activities to resume.

"It is a good thing that political leaders are being released. We request that the government should release others also so that normal political activities resume," he added. Bukhari and some other leaders had earlier this month submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu that included demands for release of political detainees, withdrawal of cases against youth and restoration of statehood. (ANI)

