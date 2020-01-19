Delhi polls: Bharti, Rai, Imran Hussain file nomination papers

Delhi ministers Imran Hussain and Gopal Rai, sitting MLA Somnath Bharti and several other AAP leaders filed their nomination papers on Saturday for the upcoming Assembly polls. Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Raghav Chadha, who unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha elections last year, filed their nominations from Seemapuri and Rajinder Nagar seats respectively.

Hussain filed his papers from Ballimaran while Rai filed his nomination from Babarpur. Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, his fellow MLAs Nitin Tyagi and Kailash Gahlot, and Atishi have already filed their nominations.

A total of 141 fresh nominations were filed on Saturday by 94 candidates belonging to the AAP, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and smaller parties like the Rashtriya Manch Party and Asankhya Samaj Party, among others. With this, the total number of nominations for the upcoming elections has gone up to 214 received from 153 candidates, a senior official of the Delhi CEO office said.

Before filing his nomination, Rajendra Pal Gautam took out a rally from E-Pocket Shriram Sweet GTB Enclave to near Jagat Puri Extension. "In the last five years, the Delhi government has delivered several developmental works in the fields of education, health, electricity, water, transport, and others. In the coming five years, we will complete all pending projects and will also launch several new ones, under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership," he said.

Chadha filed his nomination papers in the presence of his mother and other family members. "Today I filed my nomination as a candidate from my birthplace Rajinder Nagar Constituency, with the blessings of my mother, family, and loved ones.

"Serving the people of my constituency would be like serving my extended family. I am truly grateful to our beloved CM Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Rajinder Nagar for giving me an opportunity to serve the people and the place that made me who I am today," he said. The last date for submission of nomination papers is January 21 and scrutiny will take place the next day. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24. Polling will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11.

According to the final electoral roll, over 1.46 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

