Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Trump, Democrats offer dueling arguments on impeachment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 05:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 05:13 IST
UPDATE 3-Trump, Democrats offer dueling arguments on impeachment
In a brief filed ahead of a Saturday deadline, the lawmakers laid out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president. Image Credit: ANI

The Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the country's system of government. In a brief filed ahead of a Saturday deadline, the lawmakers laid out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

"The Senate should convict and remove President Trump to avoid serious and long term damage to our democratic values and the nation's security," the lawmakers said, for the first time formally calling for the Senate to convict the president and remove him from office. "The case against the president of the United States is simple, the facts are indisputable, and the evidence is overwhelming," they said.

Trump's legal team issued a resounding rejection of the House of Representatives' impeachment, calling the charges a "dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president." "This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election -- now just months away," they argued in a six-page document released on Saturday.

It was the first time Trump had formally addressed the merits of the two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - that the Democratic-led House approved late last year. The two articles, aimed at ousting Trump from office, form the basis of a trial that will begin in earnest on Tuesday in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trump and Democratic lawmakers offered dueling arguments about the politically polarizing impeachment case involving Trump's attempt to persuade Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden last year. "President Trump categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation in both articles of impeachment," the Trump lawyers' document said. (For full document see https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Answer-of-President-Donald-J.-Trump.pdf)

As well as the charge of abuse of office for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, Trump is also accused of obstructing Congress in its investigation into his conduct. "An acquittal would also provide license to President Trump and his successors to use taxpayer dollars for personal political ends," the Democratic lawmakers' brief said. (For full document see https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/in_re_president_trump_house_impeachment_trial_brief_and_sof_1.18.20.pdf)

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of a partisan-driven effort to undo his 2016 election victory. The Senate trial is unlikely to lead to Trump's ouster, as no Republican senators have voiced support for doing so.

Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, for the weekend, played a round of golf on Saturday. The Trump lawyers, in their document, argued that Trump acted at all times with full constitutional legal authority, said one of three sources close to Trump's legal team who briefed reporters on a conference call on Saturday. "We will take the facts head on and we believe that the facts will prove, and have proven, that the president did absolutely nothing wrong," the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Simply a lie,' Biden accuses Sanders campaign of releasing 'doctored' video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanderss campaign on Saturday of disseminating a doctored video edited to falsely appear to show the former vice president supporting cutting Social Security, and called on th...

UPDATE 2-Trump, Democrats offer dueling arguments on impeachment

The Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the countrys system of government. In ...

Senators down Flames to end 9-game slide

Brady Tkachuk, Connor Brown and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist and Marcus Hogberg stopped 40 of 42 shots as the Ottawa Senators snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Calgary Flames on Sa...

UK's Johnson plans to move House of Lords to York: Sunday Times

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to relocate parliaments upper house, the House of Lords, to the northern English city of York, the Sunday Times reported. In last months national election for the lower house, Johnsons Conservatives ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020