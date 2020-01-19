Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will accept whatever SC decides on Belgaum dispute: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that whatever the Supreme Court decides on the dispute between the Karnataka and Maharashtra over Belgaum would be acceptable to all.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Belgaum (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 10:36 IST
Will accept whatever SC decides on Belgaum dispute: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaks to ANI in Belgaum on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that whatever the Supreme Court decides on the dispute between the Karnataka and Maharashtra over Belgaum would be acceptable to all. "Marathi people in Belgaum (Karnataka) and adjacent areas have been fighting for 70 years, to be included in Maharashtra. The matter is before the Supreme Court but it has been sub-judice for 14 years. We will accept whatever the Supreme Court decides.," he said while speaking to ANI.

The statement from Raut came just days after Maharashtra minister of state for health Rajendra Patil-Yedravkar was allegedly detained in Belgaum, and was not allowed to speak at a meeting organised by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Friday The Shiv Sena leader also claimed that the Karnataka government is putting Marathis into jail and putting a ban on their work pertaining to Marathi culture.

"Some people have been imprisoned by people who are working for the Marathi language. The government has also put a ban on their work related to Marathi as a language. It is unconstitutional," he added. "There is democracy. Talk to people with politeness. With dialogue only, you can resolve the issue."

"If the Home Ministry can resolve Kashmir issue and abrogate Art 370 then I think this border issue (Belgaum) can be resolved too if Amit Shah wants. The matter comes under Home Ministry, a strong Home Minister who abrogates Article 370...It is a long-pending issue. He should pay attention to this too," he added. Belgaum, also officially known as Belagavi, is a city in the Indian state of Karnataka located in its northern part along the Western Ghats. It is the administrative headquarters of the eponymous Belgaum division and Belgaum district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

Students who use digital technology excessively are less motivated to engage with their studies, and are more anxious about tests, according to a study which says the effects may be worsened by increased feelings of loneliness. As part of t...

Govt to stop substitutable coal import; can go for auction of 100 fully explored new blocks: Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Centre will stop the substitutable import of coal in the next three to four years and can go for auction of 100 fully explored blocks. The statement assumes significance in view of recent deve...

NHL roundup: Ovechkin leads Caps with 2nd straight hat trick

Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHLs all-time goals list and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the host New York Is...

Sai Baba temple remains open for devotees amid Shirdi shutdown

Sai Baba devotees on Sunday visited the Shirdi temple here in large numbers amidst the indefinite shutdown in the town which started today. The bandh has been called by locals upset with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020