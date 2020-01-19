Tej Pratap Yadav slams Nitish Kumar for human chain event

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the statewide long human chain to be made on Sunday as a part of his 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali' (water, life and greenery) campaign. "So many trees were cut by Nitish Kumar for making highways and for the other so-called development works. Water is being wasted every day from the faulty taps in the government offices while the CM keeps talking about Jal, Jeevan and Hariyali. He is going to make the school children stand in this cold weather for the human chain, who will take responsibility if they fall sick?" Yadav told reporters on Saturday.

The Bihar government had earlier claimed that the human chain on January 19 will be the longest one ever attempted. The human chain will cover all districts in the state with the claimed participation of crores of people.

The Bihar government had organised such events in support of prohibition of liquor in 2017 and then against dowry and child marriage in 2018. (ANI)

