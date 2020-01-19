Tarigami questions development claim by govt in J-K

CPM leader Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday questioned the government over the development in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and asked why Opposition leaders are not allowed to visit the Union Territory. "Not allowing any political activity in J-K, and not allowing any Indian parliamentarians to visit J-K. If there is development then why are they preventing us from going there to see the ground situation? This exposes their hollow claim," Tarigami told ANI.

As part of the first phase of the Centre's special public outreach programme, Union Ministers, including Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh; MoS for Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal and MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey visited Jammu on Saturday. Under the programme, the delegation will interact with the people during the visit to different districts and educate the people under various themes including rapid development after the President's Rule from June 2018 and now after the re-organisation of J-K in August.

Tarigami, a former MLA was also detained after the government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in August last year. "Lives of the common man have become miserable. The Indian Constitution and the constituent Assembly made certain commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir... Article 370 provided more rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to shape their lives and future. Unfortunately, today's leadership being insensitive unilaterally and unconstitutionally scrapped Article 370. They abrogated virtually bond of relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and India," he said.

"Today's leadership initiated the process of eroding the very fundamentals of the Indian Constitution. Today the victim is Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow the process will continue," Tarigami added. (ANI)

