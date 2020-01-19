Left Menu
Sibal is legally correct, CAA can only be taken back in Parliament: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Supporting Congress leader Kapil Sibal over his statement on the Citizenship Amendment Act, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that a law once passed by the Parliament cannot be stopped by a state government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 14:24 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Supporting Congress leader Kapil Sibal over his statement on the Citizenship Amendment Act, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that a law once passed by the Parliament cannot be stopped by a state government. "Kapil Sibalji is saying the correct thing legally. Passing a resolution in the state Assembly can be good theatrics but it will not stop the imposition of the law in the state. To do that, one will have to take back the CAA in the Parliament only," Singh told ANI here.

Shortly after his statement that no state can refuse implementation of the amended Citizenship Act, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that it will be problematic to oppose the new legislation if the Supreme Court declares it "constitutional". However, he emphasized that every State Assembly has the constitutional right to pass a resolution against the CAA and seek its withdrawal.

"I believe the CAA is unconstitutional. Every State Assembly has the constitutional right to pass a resolution and seek its withdrawal. When and if the law is declared to be constitutional by the Supreme Court then it will be problematic to oppose it. The fight must go on!" Sibal tweeted. Earlier, Sibal, who is also a renowned lawyer, said that no state can say that it will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, as doing so will be unconstitutional. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

