Smriti Irani inaugurates footbridge, laid foundation stone of water tank in J-K

In an attempt to raise awareness about the benefits of abrogating Article 370, Union Minister Smriti Irani here on Sunday inaugurated a footbridge and laid the foundation stone of a water tank in Moori village of Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, Irani said, "I received applications for several development projects and the order to process them was given by the Deputy Commissioner".

The minister said the abrogation of Article 370 will bring development and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir. "A new journey has started in Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory. A journey where the Sarpanch can keep the people safe and happy. The development will not be limited to schools, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also planned to establish IITs and IIMs here which will come true," she added. (ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday restored prepaid mobile services across the Union Territory. However, the shall service remain suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama.

The order came days after the Supreme Court, on January 10, directed to review all orders suspending internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that the "right to access the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the constitution". (ANI)

