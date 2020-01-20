Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump hails China trade deal as 'much better' than expected

  • PTI
  • |
  • Austin
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 08:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 08:02 IST
Trump hails China trade deal as 'much better' than expected
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed the trade deal signed last week with China for dramatically improving relations with Beijing, saying it was "much better" than he expected. The "phase one" deal marks a truce in the two countries' trade war after nearly two years of tensions.

But with tariffs still in place on two-thirds of more than USD 500 billion worth of imports from China, US consumers and businesses will be left to foot the bill. "This is an incredible success for our entire country," Trump said Sunday evening at a rally in Austin, Texas. He was speaking to a convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

"I think China's gonna go all out to prove that the agreement that was signed is a good agreement. It's much bigger and much better than I ever thought we'd get," he said. Trump also praised a new chapter in relations with Beijing, calling it "the best relationship that we've ever had with China in many, many years." "China respects us now," Trump said.

"They didn't respect us. They couldn't believe they were getting away with what they were getting away with." The US and China signed "phase one" of their trade deal on Wednesday, bringing relief to stock markets after prolonged trade friction.

The deal is also a boon for Trump as he faces an impeachment trial in the Senate this week, followed by a tough re-election fight. The agreement includes pledges from China to beef up purchases of US agricultural goods and other exports for two years, provides some protections for US technology, and new enforcement mechanisms that allow Washington to quickly impose penalties that Beijing cannot respond to.

Chinese state-run newspapers hailed the signing of the "hard-fought agreement", but warned that it would "not take much to banjax the deal" and bring tensions to a head again. The most difficult issues remain to be dealt with in "phase two" negotiations, including China's massive subsidies for state industry.

And elements of the deal the administration has touted as achievements effectively take the relationship between the two powers back to where it was before Trump took office. Additionally, a senior administration official told reporters on January 16 that China has not made any specific commitments to cut tariffs it has imposed on US goods in retaliation.

Trump has repeatedly touted the trade pact as a win for American farmers, who were hit hard by the tariff war. Soybean exports to China plunged to USD 3 billion from more than USD 12 billion in 2017 and the Trump administration paid out USD 28 billion in aid to farmers in the past two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-NFL-49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins

Raheem Mostert rushed for four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 to book a spot in the Super Bowl where they will face Kansas City, who advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in 50 seasons with a 3...

Rodo Sayagues to direct 'Don't Breathe' sequel

The follow-up to horror thriller Dont Breathe is set to be helmed by director Fede Alvarezs frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues. Sayagues, who co-wrote the 2016 film with director Alvarez, is making his directorial debut with the sequel.Acc...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday times AEST GMT111433 BATTLING EVANS OVERCOMES MCDONALDBritains Dan Evans recovered from two sets down to defeat unseeded American Mac...

NHL roundup: Penguins come from 3 down to beat Bruins

Bryan Rusts tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 1235 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020