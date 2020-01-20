Locals in Chhattisgarh's Palamadgu village build road themselves

Locals of Naxal-affected Palamadgu village in Sukma have built a road themselves for better connectivity and stated that they will not cast vote in the upcoming Panchayat polls. Chhattisgarh Panchayat polls will be held in three phases on January 28, 31 and February 3.

"We will not take part in the Panchayat polls this time. We will not case vote," a local said. Chandan Kumar, District Collector, Sukma said, "Road construction work is underway under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. But it's good if locals are contributing in development work". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.