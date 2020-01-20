TDP MP Srinivas condemns house arrest of political leaders in Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas on Monday condemned the house arrests of former TDP MLAs and Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders.
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas on Monday condemned the house arrests of former TDP MLAs and Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders. Srinivas said, "The decision of the YSRCP government to decentralise the capital is not good for the state's development."
He said that Amaravati is a self-financing project and there is no need to change the capital to any other place. He added that their protests will continue against the three-capitals proposal.
In the wake of the 'Chalo Assembly' call given by Amaravati Parirakahana Samiti and opposition parties, the police had detained several TDP leaders and put them under house arrest. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kesineni Srinivas
- TDP
- Andhra Pradesh
- Vijayawada
- Amaravati
- YSRCP
ALSO READ
Andhra minister accuses TDP of trying to provoke violence, create law and order problems
TDP's Nara Lokesh visits farmers arrested during protest for Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh
Police release Chandrababu Naidu, other TDP leaders detained ahead of bus yatra
Stir over Amaravati: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, other
Andhra Pradesh MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna accuses TDP workers for attack on his vehicle