Party will grow under Nadda's leadership: Vijay Goel

Former Delhi BJP chief and Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel said that Bharatiya Janata Party will grow under JP Nadda's leadership. As JP Nadda was elected unopposed as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, Goel told ANI, "I am proud that we have worked together in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. When he was president, I was General Secretary. Nadda is a very easy going and experienced man. The party will grow under his leadership."

Several party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present during the announcement. Nadda will replace Amit Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate Nadda later today at the party headquarters. (ANI)

