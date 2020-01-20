Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Spain, ex-Catalan police chief goes on trial for rebellion

  • PTI
  • |
  • San Fernando De Henares
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 16:25 IST
In Spain, ex-Catalan police chief goes on trial for rebellion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The former police chief of Catalonia went on trial Monday over his role in the region's failed 2017 independence bid in a move that risks fanning tensions with Catalan separatists.

Josep Lluis Trapero, former head of the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force, is in the dock on charges of rebellion with prosecutors seeking an 11-year jail sentence. During the October 1 independence referendum, which was banned by Madrid, prosecutors say the Mossos demonstrated "total passivity" under Trapero's watch while Spain's national police led a violent crackdown, using batons and firing rubber bullets in a bid to stop voters.

The trial of the career police officer comes three months after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to long prison terms, prompting weeks of protests which sometimes turned violent across the wealthy northeastern region. It got underway just before 10:30 am (0930 GMT) at a court in an industrial zone in San Fernando de Henares on the outskirts of Madrid.

Another senior police officer and a former official with the Catalan interior ministry are on trial alongside Trapero facing charges of rebellion while a fourth person, a Mossos officer, faces the lesser charge of sedition. The trial, which is expected to run until March 19, will focus on the Mossos' role in enforcing a court ban on the referendum, which was followed several weeks later by a short-lived declaration of independence.

Several of the jailed Catalan leaders have been called to testify. In a tweet, the head of Catalonia's separatist regional government, Quim Torra, expressed "all his support" for the accused and predicted that "justice will eventually impose itself over revenge".

In a precedent which may help Trapero, the Supreme Court in October dismissed the charge of rebellion against the nine separatist leaders, finding them guilty of sedition, which carries a shorter prison term. By definition, rebellion is "rising up in a violent and public manner" to, among other things, "declare independence for part of the (Spanish) territory".

Sedition, however, is "rising up publicly and in turbulent fashion" to "prevent by force or in an illegal way" the law from being applied, or the application of an administrative or legal decision. Trapero appeared at the separatists' trial as a witness, defending his performance as police chief and saying the Mossos "had no intention of facilitating the referendum".

He also said his officers would have been ready to arrest then Catalan president Carles Puigdemont had they been asked. Puigdemont fled Spain to avoid prosecution. Shortly after the Catalan parliament issued a short-lived declaration of independence, Madrid sacked Trapero, dismissed the regional government and temporarily took over Catalonia's regional affairs.

His dismissal came just two months after he was praised for capturing those behind a summer van attack that killed 14 people in Barcelona and was claimed by Islamic State extremists. The trial takes place just a week after Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's new leftwing coalition government took office in a move that was facilitated by the support of a Catalan separatist party.

In exchange, Sanchez promised to open talks with Catalonia's separatist regional government over a solution to the "political conflict". He also promised to stop systematically challenging separatist initiatives as had been the case with previous administrations in Madrid.

In another development, Sanchez nominated former justice minister Dolores Delgado as prosecutor-general last week in a move that drew criticism for blurring the lines between the executive and the judiciary. The role could influence future legal cases involving Catalan separatists, as well as how quickly those leaders who were jailed in October could obtain parole.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

1.5 billion international tourist arrivals recorded in 2019: UNWTO

1.5 billion international tourist arrivals were recorded in 2019, globally. A 4 increase on the previous year which is also forecast for 2020, confirming tourism as a leading and resilient economic sector, especially in view of current unce...

Federer, Williams duck downpours at wet, wet, wet Australian Open

Serena Williams and Roger Federer avoided chaos caused by rain at the Australian Open on Monday as heavy downpours forced organizers to postpone a swathe of matches on the first day. After a build-up disrupted by smoke from deadly wildfires...

BJP will scale newer heights during Nadda's presidency: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated J P Nadda on his election as the BJP president and said he was sure that the party will scale newer heights during his presidency. Modi, who felicitated Nadda at the BJP headquarter here...

Gauff, 15, stuns Venus again in first-round upset

Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff said shes on a mission to be the greatest on Monday after stunning veteran Venus Williams once again in the first round of a Grand Slam. The fast-rising Gauff ranked 67 in the world, defeated the seven-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020