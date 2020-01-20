Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Land mafia' responsible for ex-MGP leader's death: Dhavalikar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:01 IST
'Land mafia' responsible for ex-MGP leader's death: Dhavalikar

MGP legislator and former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Sudin Dhavalikar on Monday alleged that "land mafia" operating in the state was responsible for the death of his former party colleague Prakash Naik. He sought immediate resignation of Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, whose brother Wilson has been named in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police in connection with Naiks death.

Dhavalikar also demanded a detailed inquiry into the activities of "land mafia" operating in Goa. Naik, who was in his late 50s, allegedly fatally shot himself on Friday in his home in Merces village near here, police had said.

Naik, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly election from the St Cruz constituency on an MGP ticket, was a member of the local panchayat. Naik had later left the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). Dhavalikar claimed Naik was a victim of land mafia.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said, It is not a suicide, it is a murder. In his WhatsApp messages, Naik had clearly named people who were harassing and blackmailing him." The MGP MLA backed the opposition Congress's demand for Godinho's resignation. If Godinho does not resign from the cabinet on his own, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should sack him, Dhavalikar said.

"Two people (one of them Wilson Godinho) have been named in the FIR, but they have not been arrested by the police till now, the MGP leader said. The ex-Deputy Chief minister claimed land mafia members are increasingly taking over real estate in Goa and harassing those who refuse to part with their prized asset.

Dhavalikar said the police should investigate the larger angle of land mafia in the death of Naik. "Just two people have been named (in the FIR), but there is a possibility that more people could have been involved, he said.

Naik's last rites were performed on Monday. His family members had initially refused to take custody of the body after post-mortem, demanding the arrest of those named in the FIR, but later relented..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump at WEF in Davos

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet US President Donald Trump this week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum WEF in Davos, the Foreign Office announced on Monday. Khan would attend the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, from Janua...

IMF chief cautions everyone must be ready to act again and immediately in a coordinated manner if growth begins to slow down again.

IMF chief cautions everyone must be ready to act again and immediately in a coordinated manner if growth begins to slow down again....

Malta minister quits over husband's links to reporter murder 'mastermind'

Maltese Minister Justyne Caruana resigned Monday after her husband, a former investigator into the murder of a prominent journalist, was revealed to have holidayed with the alleged mastermind behind the killing. Caruana -- who was appointed...

World News Roundup: Ukraine to press for plane crash; Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.75 years on, Holocaust survivors struggle to recover property in PolandLea Evron, 85, has only fragments of memories of the fur factory and the three-story apartment building her family-ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020