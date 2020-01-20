Left Menu
BJP complains EC against AAP candidate from Trinagar, demands cancellation of his nomination

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi BJP delegation on Monday met the Chief Election Commissioner demanding cancellation of AAP candidate Jitender Singh Tomar's nomination from the Trinagar Assembly seat. The Delhi High Court on Friday held as "void" the election of Tomar to the legislative assembly in 2015 polls for furnishing false information of his educational qualification in the nomination papers.

He has been again fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) from the same seat. The BJP delegation, including party's co-incharge for Assembly elections and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, met the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Puri said the AAP has made a mockery of peoples' trust by fielding Tomar and other party leaders who were facing serious charges. Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said Tomar was made the Law Minister of Delhi government in 2015 and was later arrested in a fake degree case.

"Tomar had to resign from the post of Law Minister and still the AAP has given a ticket to Tomar again for Assembly elections and proved that this party prefers 'tainted' leaders," Goel said. Voting for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will take place on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

