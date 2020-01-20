Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA suit: Governor rejects Ker govt's explanation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:53 IST
CAA suit: Governor rejects Ker govt's explanation

CAA suit: Governor rejects Ker govt's explanation Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI): Hardening his stand, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday rejected the Left front government's explanation over moving the Supreme Court against CAA without informing him and said it was 'unlawful'. "No explanation can satisfy me", the Governor told reporters here this evening, a day after making it clear that he would not remain a "mute spectator" as he sought a report from the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Khan's strongly-worded reaction came hours after state Chief Secretary Tom Jose met him at the Raj Bhavan and explained the grounds under which the state government filed a suit in the Supreme Court against the Centre. The Chief Secretary, in the brief meeting, was also understood to have informed the Governor that the government had not willfully violated any rules, sources said.

However, hours later, the Governor, who was on his way to Ayodhya, told reporters at the airport that no explanation of theirs (government) can satisfy him as what they did was "unlawful" and "not legally correct". "My view is that approval is needed. They have gone to the Supreme Court without informing me. That is unlawful act...

not legally correct. So their no explanation can satisfy me," he said. However, Khan maintained that the matter was neither a "clash of egos nor any personal differences." In a democracy, individuals are bestowed with brief authority, he said, adding "that authority does not give the license to anybody to violate the law or the rules".

Khan had said that as per Rule of Business Sec 34 (2) sub section 5, the state government should inform the Governor on matters affecting relations between the state and the Centre. Though the opposition Congress has criticized the Governor for holding press meets and airing his opinion in public, the BJP in the state extended him complete support.

However, giving a surprise to political circles, veteran saffron party leader and the lone BJP MLA in the state assembly, O Rajagopal, on Monday criticised the Governor, saying that he should show some "restraint". "It is not proper for the Governor and the government make public statements.

Differences of opinion should be resolved in private," he told reporters here. Khan's stand had drawn the ire of the ruling front with CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani slamming him for making "political statements" and alleging he was "threatening" the state in a "tough language"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally

Thousands of armed pro-gun activists from across the United States rallied outside Virginias capitol building on Monday to protest new restrictions proposed by state lawmakers, with authorities bracing for violence. The rally began on a col...

Journalism passing through 'critical phase'; fake news emerges as new menace: Prez

Stating that journalism has been passing through a critical phase, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said fake news has emerged as a new menace whose purveyors proclaim themselves as journalists and taint the noble profession. He said sto...

We're getting better at protecting elections - Facebook's Clegg

Facebook will do a better job of preventing bad actors from abusing its platform to manipulate this years U.S. presidential election than it did four years ago, its public affairs chief Nick Clegg said on Monday.Facing a critical audience a...

Man kills wife over suspicion of illicit relationship

Jaipur, Jan 20 PTI A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his 22-year-old wife suspecting illicit relationship in the Amber Fort area here on Monday, police said. Police said Ayaz Ahmed had suspicion over his wife Reshma Manglanis fid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020