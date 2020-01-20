Delhi Assembly polls: Over 40 BJP candidates file nomination papers on penultimate day

More than 40 BJP candidates including its Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday filed their nomination papers for the February 8 polls. The nomination process for the Assembly polls will conclude on Tuesday. Delhi has a 70-member assembly.

Gupta, sitting Rohini MLA, filed his paper from the same seat. He was accompanied by Hans Raj Hans, party MP from North West Delhi. The BJP leader performed a Havan before going to the file his nomination papers in a roadshow.

Many other BJP candidates including Ravi Negi (Patparganj), Kiran Vaidya(Trilokpuri), and Rajkumar Dhillon (Kondli) also filed nomination papers. They were accompanied by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. "BJP candidates have worked very hard on the ground in the past five years and I am sure that they will do very well," Gambhir said on the occasion.

Sitting Vishwas Nagar MLA OP Sharma also filed his nomination papers to seek re-election from the same seat, at Nand Nagri SDM office. He was accompanied by Sonali Jaitley, daughter of late Arun Jaitley. Another sitting MLA Jagdish Pradhan also filed his nomination papers from Mustafabad constituency. BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Suman Gupta, accompanied by North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh, rode an e-rickshaw to go for filing his nomination papers.

"More than 40 BJP candidates filed their nomination papers in presence of their supporters on Monday. The candidates who filed the nominations included BJP national secretary Sardar R P Singh (Rajender Nagar), and Delhi BJP general secretary Ravindra Gupta(Matia Mahal)," said a Delhi BJP statement. Senior party leaders and Union ministers including Harsh Vardhan, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, all three MPs, accompanied the candidates in Assembly segments lying in their Lok Sabha constituencies.

Other BJP candidates who filed their nominations included Jai Prakash JP (Sadar Bazar), Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Shikha Rai (Greater Kailash), Subhash Sachdeva (Moti Nagar) and Anil Jha (Kirari). Mahendra Nagpal (Wazirpur), Rajesh Gehlot (Matiala), Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar), Rajkumar Bhatia (Adarsh Nagar), Vijay Pandit (Palam) and Ajay Mahawar(Ghonda) also filed their nomination papers.

Delhi has a 70-member assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.