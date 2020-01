17 MLAs of opposition TDP suspended from Andhra PradeshAssembly for disrupting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy'saddress on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and InclusiveDevelopment of All Regions Bill, 2020.

