Denied ticket for Delhi polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh quits party

AAP MLA Surender Singh, who was denied a ticket for the February 8 Delhi assembly election, on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party. Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, "Today, I'm sad and I'm giving my resignation letter from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)." PTI UZM

