Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akali Dal using CAA as excuse to not fight Delhi polls: Rebel leader Dhindsa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 14:48 IST
Akali Dal using CAA as excuse to not fight Delhi polls: Rebel leader Dhindsa

Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said on Tuesday the party's decision to not contest the Delhi assembly election over the amended citizenship law was an "excuse", claiming that it knew of not winning any seat. The SAD had announced on Monday that it would not contest the Delhi polls next month after it was asked by ally Bharatiya Janata Party to change its stand on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Dhindsa, wondered why the SAD leadership were "shying away" from fighting the Delhi polls alone if they claimed they had strong influence among the Sikh voters in the region. "It (not contesting Delhi polls over CAA issue) is just an excuse," the Rajya Sabha MP said. "They had voted for the CAA in Parliament. They knew that they are not going to win and that's why they decided not to contest Delhi polls."

Dhindsa had rebelled against the party leadership, especially its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a bid to "liberate" the SAD from the Badal family and "revive its lost glory". The veteran leader said nobody had stopped the SAD to contest election alone.

"If they are saying they decided not to contest over CAA issue, who has stopped them from fighting alone? If they claim they have following among Sikh voters, then why don't they contest?" he asked. In a press conference in Delhi on Monday, SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said: "The Shiromani Akali Dal is of the firm stand that Muslims cannot be left out of the CAA."

The SAD claims to have following in many Sikh-dominated seats like Kalkaji, Tilak Nagar, Hari Nagar and Rajouri Garden in Delhi. It has been traditionally fighting on four of the 70 seats -- Shahdara, Kalkaji, Rajouri Garden and Hari Nagar -- in the Delhi polls in alliance with the BJP. In 2013, the SAD had won three of the four seats, but failed to win even one in the 2015 election. PTI CHS VSD

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, 11 injured as bus hits truck in MP

Three persons were killed and 11 others injured after a bus hit a stationary truck in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. The mishap took place near Mangela village around 3 am when the private bus w...

Eight Indian tourists die in Nepal after lighting gas heater in hotel

Eight Indian tourists including four children died of suspected suffocation in a hotel in Nepal on Tuesday, police said, after trying to keep warm by using a gas heater during the night.The victims were staying in Daman, a hill resort south...

Character of pitches in New Zealand has changed: Tendulkar

The pitches in New Zealand have become a lot more batting-friendly over the years, says iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, insisting that India have the ammunition to trouble the sprightly hosts during the upcoming series. Tendulkar, w...

Man awarded death penalty for raping, killing own mentally unsound daughter

A special court here awarded death penalty to a 45-year-old man for repeatedly raping and impregnating his 17-year-old mentally unsound daughter before killing her. Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act Judge Ashok C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020