Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: Former DUSU chief Rocky Tuseed files nomination for Rajendra Nagar seat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:24 IST
Delhi polls: Former DUSU chief Rocky Tuseed files nomination for Rajendra Nagar seat

Congress' Rocky Tuseed on Tuesday joined the list of former DUSU presidents such as Arun Jaitley, Ajay Maken and Alka Lamba who have graduated from their respective party's student bodies to mainstream politics. Tuseed, who was the Delhi University Students' Union president from Congress-affiliated NSUI in 2017, has been fielded from the Rajendra Nagar assembly seat against the Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha and BJP's RP Singh. He filed his nomination on Tuesday after his name was announced on Monday night by the party.

He joins the ranks of former DUSU presidents from the National Students' Union of India, like Ajay Maken and Alka Lamba, to make a shift to party politics. Maken has twice been elected as an MP and has been an MLA in Delhi for three terms.

Lamba, who had unsuccessfully contested from Moti Nagar for the Vidhan Sabha elections on her poll debut from the Congress in 2003, had then joined the AAP and won from the Chandni Chowk constituency in 2015. However, in September last year, she quit the AAP and announced that she has returned to the Congress, which has fielded her from the Chandni Chowk constituency.

The saffron party has also had many former DUSU presidents from the ABVP as its members, some of whom have held key portfolios. Jaitley was the president of DUSU in the 1970s and subsequently graduated to the BJP and went on to become a key member of the party.

Vijay Goel, who was the DUSU president in 1977, is a member of the BJP, and has been thrice elected to the Lok Sabha from the saffron party. In 2015, the saffron party had fielded former DUSU president Nupur Sharma against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, but she lost by over 31,000 votes.

In the lead up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Shakti Singh, another former DUSU president, had joined the BJP, triggering speculations that he might be fielded from Timarpur or Burari, but his name did not figure in the final list of candidates released by the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Russian air strikes in Syria kill 12 civilians: monitor

Beirut, Jan 21 AFP Russian air strikes killed 12 civilians on Tuesday in northwestern Syria, as renewed violence tightened the noose around the countrys last major opposition bastion and deepened an already dire humanitarian crisis. Two of ...

CBI books Frost International, its directors in Rs 3,592-cr fraud; searches 13 locations: Officials

The CBI carried out searches at 13 locations on Tuesday including the premises of present and former directors of Mumbai-based Frost International which has been booked by the agency for allegedly cheating a consortium of 14 banks to the tu...

Havells Q3 net up 3 pc at Rs 201 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Tuesday posted 2.81 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 201.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 195.72 crore durin...

Legendary footballer PK Banerjee hospitalised

Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee was hospitalised on Tuesday. The 83-year-old former Indian captain and Padma Shri awardee was admitted to a private hospital off the EM Bypass in the eastern part of the city. He was not talking sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020