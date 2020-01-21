Left Menu
'Walk the talk, prove your sincerity': Amarinder dares Akalis to quit BJP alliance on CAA

Ridiculing the SAD's decision to not contest the Delhi Assembly polls due to differences with BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday challenged the Akalis to quit the alliance at the Centre to prove their sincerity with regard to the legislation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:03 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ridiculing the SAD's decision to not contest the Delhi Assembly polls due to differences with BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday challenged the Akalis to quit the alliance at the Centre to prove their sincerity with regard to the legislation. "Why don't you (Akalis) walk the talk and show the people of India that you really stand against the divisive and destructive CAA?," asked the Chief Minister, urging the SAD ministers in the Union Cabinet to immediately resign in support of their stated stand on the legislation, which had evoked widespread nationwide protests from all sections of the society.

"If you found the CAA to be anti-Muslim, why did you support and pass the legislation in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha?," Singh asked the Akalis, adding that the vociferous support extended by SAD to the legislation in Parliament was a matter of record. Pointing out that Delhi was the second state, after Haryana, where the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had decided not to go with their ally, the BJP, the Chief Minister said that their claim that they had decided against contesting the Delhi Assembly polls on account of differences on CAA was preposterous and unacceptable.

"The decision to opt-out of the Delhi elections was clearly motivated by political compulsions as the SAD had evidently realised it had no ground support and could not win even a single seat in the national capital. Or perhaps, the BJP was not ready to give them what they wanted in terms of seats, prompting them to look for a graceful way out of the situation," he added. Taking a dig at the SAD leadership, including party chief Sukhbir Badal and union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, over their spate of contradictory and conflicting statements on CAA, the Chief Minister said the Akalis did not have a principled stand on this major issue of national importance.

"Manjinder Singh Sirsa's claim that the party had been under pressure to review its stand on CAA was ludicrous, to say the least, considering the discordant notes the Akalis had been striking on the issue for the past several days," the chief minister asserted. "No wonder the SAD was in a shambles, having lost all ground support in Punjab and also facing severe internal discord that threatened to split the party down the centre," Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

