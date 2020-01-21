JVM-P expels MLA Bandhu Tirkey

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik-JVM-P) on Tuesday expelled its MLA Bandhu Tirkey for alleged anti-party activities during the state assembly elections, senior party leaders said here. The newly elected JVM-P principal general secretary, Abhay Singh told reporters that the party has proof about Tirkey campaigning against the partys official candidate, Shobha Yadav in Hatia.

On the directive of party president Babulal Marandi, we have expelled Bandhu Tirkey for indulging in anti-party activities. We have proof against Tirkey campaigning against our official candidate Shobha Yadav in Hatia constitutency during the recently held assembly elections, Singh said. JVM-P General Secretary Saroj Singh said that the party had served him a notice asking him to explain about it (anti- party activities) within 48 hours. But he did not reply even after 72 hours, forcing the party to expel him.

Tirkey had won from Mandar assembly seat as JVM-P candidate and is among the three elected to the House in the November-December, 2019 polls. He was the JVM-Ps general secretary before the central committee was dissolved on January 5.

Pradip Yadav who had contested on the pary's ticket from Poreyahat had resigned as the partys principal general secretary last year after one of its woman leaders accused him of sexual harassment. Both Yadav and Tirkey were named in the JVMP executive committee when Marandi re-constituted the central committee last week..

