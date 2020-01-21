Left Menu
Development News Edition

JVM-P expels MLA Bandhu Tirkey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:48 IST
JVM-P expels MLA Bandhu Tirkey

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik-JVM-P) on Tuesday expelled its MLA Bandhu Tirkey for alleged anti-party activities during the state assembly elections, senior party leaders said here. The newly elected JVM-P principal general secretary, Abhay Singh told reporters that the party has proof about Tirkey campaigning against the partys official candidate, Shobha Yadav in Hatia.

On the directive of party president Babulal Marandi, we have expelled Bandhu Tirkey for indulging in anti-party activities. We have proof against Tirkey campaigning against our official candidate Shobha Yadav in Hatia constitutency during the recently held assembly elections, Singh said. JVM-P General Secretary Saroj Singh said that the party had served him a notice asking him to explain about it (anti- party activities) within 48 hours. But he did not reply even after 72 hours, forcing the party to expel him.

Tirkey had won from Mandar assembly seat as JVM-P candidate and is among the three elected to the House in the November-December, 2019 polls. He was the JVM-Ps general secretary before the central committee was dissolved on January 5.

Pradip Yadav who had contested on the pary's ticket from Poreyahat had resigned as the partys principal general secretary last year after one of its woman leaders accused him of sexual harassment. Both Yadav and Tirkey were named in the JVMP executive committee when Marandi re-constituted the central committee last week..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Disappeared Venezuelan legislator being held in state detention -lawyer

Venezuelan opposition legislator Gilber Caro, whose whereabouts had been unknown since December, is being held in state custody and is in good condition, his lawyer said on Tuesday.A special police unit took Caro into custody on Dec. 20 in ...

Meghalaya govt pushing entrepreneurship, says CM at startup

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday that his government is pushing entrepreneurship by recognising, motivating and creating strategies to support youths of the state. Speaking at the Meghalaya Entrepreneurship and Star...

Senate Democrats will seek to subpoena White House documents in impeachment trial

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he will seek to amend the resolution coming later on Tuesday that outlines the procedure for President Donald Trumps impeachment trial in order to obtain records of communications on U.S. aid...

UK government suffers fourth defeat on Brexit legislation in House of Lords

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government suffered a fourth defeat on its Brexit legislation when members of parliaments upper chamber voted on Tuesday to ensure protections for child refugees after Britain leaves the European Union. Johnson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020