Sonia Gandhi on two-day Raebareli visit from Wednesday
Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to her constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh beginning on Wednesday, party sources said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Raebareli on Wednesday, they said.
Priyanka Gandhi will also visit the house of party's former MLA Ajay Pal, whose son allegedly committed suicide recently, they added.
