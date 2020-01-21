Sonia Gandhi on two-day Raebareli visit from Wednesday

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to her constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh beginning on Wednesday, party sources said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Raebareli on Wednesday, they said.

Priyanka Gandhi will also visit the house of party's former MLA Ajay Pal, whose son allegedly committed suicide recently, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.