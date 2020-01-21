Mamata meets locals in Darjeeling, says don't be scared of

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is visiting the Darjeeling hills, met locals on Tuesday and enquired about their well being. Banerjee, who reached the hills on Monday evening, paid a sudden visit to a polio centre and gave doses of vaccination to two children. She presented them with chocolates and gifted two sweaters, while taking a walk around the Mall area here.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also assured people to not be scared of the CAA and the NRC. Banerjee will be addressing a rally here on Wednesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She will also be participating in a programme in the Mall on January 23 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose..

