Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-DAVOS-Trump to break bread with Apple's Cook and other CEOs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 04:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 04:44 IST
UPDATE 3-DAVOS-Trump to break bread with Apple's Cook and other CEOs
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a breakfast meeting on Wednesday with Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook and other business leaders on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to sources familiar with the situation.

On Tuesday, Trump had dinner with executives from 25 multinational companies and organizations. Attendees discussed their business relationship with the United States, with several executives, including the chief executives of Nokia and Ericsson, focusing on the rollout of next-generation 5G telecommunications networks in the United States.

Among other attendees of the Tuesday, dinner were various Cabinet members and White House advisers, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Other scheduled attendees included SoftBank Group Corp's chief executive, Masayoshi Son, and LVMH Moët Hennessy Chairman Bernard Arnault.

The dinner was organized with the help of Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, the source familiar with the situation said. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: 18-year-old boy commits suicide after being sexually assaulted by school mates, hostel staffers

An 18-year-old boy has committed suicide by hanging himself after he was sexually assaulted allegedly by his school mates and some of the hostel staffers in Chandrapur district. The deceased, who was a Class 12 student, used to stay in Seva...

Meghan Markle's father defends his reputation in new UK documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her husband, Britains Prince Harry, again. Th...

UK citizens' assembly to discuss how to meet 2050 climate target

By Emma Batha LONDON, Jan 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From health workers to engineers and teenagers to grandparents, 110 Britons will join a citizens assembly on climate change this weekend to discuss how the country can reduce greenho...

UPDATE 4-Washington state man who traveled to China is first U.S. victim of coronavirus

A Washington state man who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed U.S. case of the newly identified illness that has killed six people in China and sickened some 300 others across As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020