BJP plans campaign blitzkrieg for Delhi polls; Shah and Nadda to hold padyatra, meetings in every constituency

By Pragya Kaushika The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a campaign blitzkrieg for the Delhi Assembly polls with party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading from the front.

Shah and Nadda will either hold a padyatra or address group meetings in every constituency, sources said. The candidates will also be asked to hold padyatras in their constituencies every day. On Monday night, Shah along with Nadda, national general secretary BL Santhosh along with three general secretaries (organisation) from the states of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, MPs including Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Pravesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Harshavardhan, Gautam Gambhir and Hansraj Hans, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Singh Puri brainstormed on the campaign strategy in Delhi polls.

According to their campaign strategy, 70 ministers, the majority of them from the Centre, would hold one public meeting and one padyatra each for two days. "The campaign would begin from January 23 and a total of 280 group meetings and padyatras have been planned over a span of two days," stated a senior party leader.

"On January 23 and January 24, a total of 70 minister-rank leaders would address one group meeting and hold one padyatra in the constituency allotted to them. This would go on for two days," stated a source in BJP. The strategy for carpet bombing was planned last night to destabilise the hold of AAP in Delhi and Shah asked senior leaders present in the meeting to organise meetings for him even if these were small gatherings.

These meetings could take place at the residence of the candidates to strengthen their stature further or in slums or colonies which were authorised by the government recently. Other programmes planned by the party are youth 'sammelan' which will be organised between January 24 to January 26 and women 'sammelan' that will be held between January 27 to January 29, while meet-up of other segments, profession-specific could take place between January 30-31.

From January 31 to February 2, BJP leaders will highlight the schemes of the Central government. The leaders have been asked to communicate to the candidates that from January 25 onwards every day there should be a bike rally, a group of 20 people who would tour the constituency with flags and banners of the BJP candidate.

"With bike rallies, literature will also be distributed outside metro stations. Every car or other vehicle that is in support of BJP should have the candidate's sticker," added the source. Polling on 70 Assembly seats in the national capital will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

