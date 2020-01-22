Left Menu
Uddhav will have to seek permission from Ashok Chavan before visiting Ayodhya, says Giriraj Singh

Uddhav will have to seek permission from Ashok Chavan before visiting Ayodhya, says Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh talking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Wednesday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to seek permission from alliance partner and Congress leader Ashok Chavan before going to Ayodhya. His statement came after Shiv Sena announced that Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram on the completion of 100 days of Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) government.

"It is good to hear that Uddhav will go to Ayodhya as Bala Saheb Thackeray also wished the same. But the trouble will start with this, as he has to seek permission from Ashok Chavan before going to Ayodhya. Chavan has already said that he has entered into government after seeking the consent of Muslims in this regard. Hence, Uddhav will have to seek his permission to go to Ayodhya," said Giriraj Singh while talking to ANI. On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram, said Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut. He also said that Ministers of alliance partners (Congress, NCP) can also accompany CM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

