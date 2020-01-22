Putin says Russia has to remain strong presidential republic
Russia must remain a strong presidential republic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday when asked about a possible transitional period once he steps down in 2024.
Last week Putin proposed constitutional changes that would give him scope to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency.
