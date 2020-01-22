Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite 'duplicate and bogus voting', BJP confident of winning Telangana Municipal polls: Dr K Laxman

Targetting the ruling TRS-government in the state, BJP sate president Dr K Laxman on Wednesday alleged that "duplicate and bogus" voting took place in Telangana Municipal body elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 23:22 IST
Despite 'duplicate and bogus voting', BJP confident of winning Telangana Municipal polls: Dr K Laxman
BJP Telangana president Dr K Laxman (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Targetting the ruling TRS-government in the state, BJP sate president Dr K Laxman on Wednesday alleged that "duplicate and bogus" voting took place in Telangana Municipal body elections. "After the formation of Telangana, this is for the first time that local body elections were held in the state. We have contested on 85 per cent of seats without any alliance. Even after being targeted by the TRS, we are confident that we have done well and we will win the polls," Laxman told ANI.

Alleging that the TRS has spent crores of money to win the local body election, he said: "We tried our level best to fight against the ruling government in a democratic way. However, there were lots of duplicate and bogus votes done." Voting for urban local body polls held in the state on Wednesday morning.

The polling was conducted for 120 Municipalities and 9 Municipal Corporations in the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

MP: BJP leader draws flak for indecent remark about collector

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Badrilal Yadav on Wednesday kicked up a storm by making an objectionable remark against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita. Yadav made the comment at a protest organised by the BJP at Biaora in t...

Boeing CEO says he expects to resume 737 MAX production before mid-year

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun told reporters on Wednesday the U.S. planemaker expects to resume 737 max production months before its forecasted mid-year return to service. The company halted production in recent days after the best-se...

Conservationists try to save underfed lions in Sudanese wildlife park

Conservationists in Sudan are trying to save four lions they say have been underfed and neglected in a wildlife park in the southeast of the country, after one lion died earlier this week. The emaciated lions belong to an important subspeci...

UPDATE 2-Macron berates Israeli security men in tussle at Jerusalem church

Go outside, French President Emmanuel Macron demanded in English in a melee with Israeli security men on Wednesday, demanding they leave a Jerusalem basilica that he visited before a Holocaust memorial conference.The French tricolour has fl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020