Despite 'duplicate and bogus voting', BJP confident of winning Telangana Municipal polls: Dr K Laxman
Targetting the ruling TRS-government in the state, BJP sate president Dr K Laxman on Wednesday alleged that "duplicate and bogus" voting took place in Telangana Municipal body elections.
Targetting the ruling TRS-government in the state, BJP sate president Dr K Laxman on Wednesday alleged that "duplicate and bogus" voting took place in Telangana Municipal body elections. "After the formation of Telangana, this is for the first time that local body elections were held in the state. We have contested on 85 per cent of seats without any alliance. Even after being targeted by the TRS, we are confident that we have done well and we will win the polls," Laxman told ANI.
Alleging that the TRS has spent crores of money to win the local body election, he said: "We tried our level best to fight against the ruling government in a democratic way. However, there were lots of duplicate and bogus votes done." Voting for urban local body polls held in the state on Wednesday morning.
The polling was conducted for 120 Municipalities and 9 Municipal Corporations in the State. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- TRS
- Telangana
- Municipal Corporations
ALSO READ
FIR against BJP Ratlam-Jhabua MP, 61 others for violating Sec 144
Deepika Padukone's participation in Leftist protest reflects 'one-sided thinking': BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain
TMC wins no-confidence motion against BJP in Bhatpara
Maha govt removes BJP MLA Prashant Thakur as Cidco chairman
Deepika Padukone visiting JNU unfortunate, says BJP's Ram Kadam