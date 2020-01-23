During Maharashtra polls, Muslims didn't vote for BJP: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday claimed that during the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year Muslims did not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sharad Pawar, along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, addressed a meeting of the party's minority cell on Thursday at their party office.

Speaking at the NCP minority cell meeting, Sharad Pawar said, "During Maharashtra elections, Muslims didn't vote for BJP. They vote for parties which can defeat BJP. During elections, the minorities decide whom to defeat. In the state, the change of guard which we are seeing is due to that." The Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP was formed in November last year after the BJP failed to prove its majority in the State assembly. (ANI)

