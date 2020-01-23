BJP candidate Kapil Mishra terms Delhi polls contest between India, Pakistan

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday termed the anti-CAA protest sites in the national capital "mini-Pakistan" and said the upcoming assembly elections will be a contest "on Delhi roads between India and Pakistan". In a series of provocative tweets, the BJP's candidate from Model Town also said Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi.

He made no specific mention of the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but sharply attacked the protest at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city. Mishra, who left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, said, "Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok."

"Pakistan rioters have encroached on the roads of Delhi (Pakistan ki entry Shaheen Bagh mein ho chuki hain. Delhi mein chhote chhote Pakistan Banaye ja rahe hain. Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Indralok mein desk ka kanoon nahi mana jaa raha hain. Pakistani dangayiyo ka Delhi ki sadko pe kabza)," he tweeted. For over a month, hundred of people, primarily Muslim women, have been staging a protest at the Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi.

"India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8," Mishra said. "Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh and small pockets of Pakistan are being created in Delhi," he added.

In another post, Mishra asserted that the BJP will win the February 8 elections and Kejriwal will resign from his post when votes are counted on February 11. The former AAP leader was removed as minister by Kejriwal in 2017. Last year, he was also disqualified as AAP MLA under the anti-defection law.

Mishra, who has often found himself in controversy, faces AAP MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi in the elections. He was criticised for a tweet with communal overtones during Diwali last year. The post was later taken down by Twitter for violating its guidelines.

