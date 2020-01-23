Left Menu
Ajit Pawar, Anil Deshmukh review Bhima Koregaon cases

A high-level meeting, which took place at the State Secretariat on Thursday, reviewed Bhima Koregaon cases.

Ajit Pawar, Anil Deshmukh review Bhima Koregaon cases
The meeting also discussed the schedule for the next meeting to further review of Bhima Koregaon cases.. Image Credit: ANI

A high-level meeting, which took place at the State Secretariat on Thursday, reviewed Bhima Koregaon cases. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and other senior police officers.

After the meeting, Home Minister Deshmukh said that there would soon be another meeting in this regard. On January 1, 2018, violence erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle.

The violence had left one dead and several others injured. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. A few days back, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said at a programme in Pune that the review of cases related to Bhima-Koregaon protest was a must.

Sources said that today's meeting also the schedule of the next meeting, the future course of the investigation and the possibility of a new SIT to look into these cases. (ANI)

