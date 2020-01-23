Left Menu
Nadda says Cong suffering from 'mental bankruptcy', dares Rahul to speak 10 lines on CAA

  PTI
  • |
  Agra
  • |
  Updated: 23-01-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  Created: 23-01-2020 19:37 IST
Newly elected BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday slammed the Congress for opposing the CAA, saying the leadership of the party was suffering from "mental bankruptcy" and dared Rahul Gandhi to "speak even ten lines" on the amended law. "The Congress has lost all hopes. Its leadership is suffering from 'manasik diwaliyapan' (mental bankruptcy). The statements issued by the party in the last eight months reflect that they are intended to help Pakistan," he said.

Daring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "speak even ten lines" on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Nadda said the Congress was provoking Muslims. "If he (Rahul) speaks even ten lines on CAA, then we will acknowledge him," he said.

The BJP chief said there was no need to be afraid of the CAA as it was the law of the people and accused the Congress of conspiring to fan riots in the state and the country. "Congress leaders have supported those who spread violence. The party is upset and their leaders have given statements in the language of Pakistan," he said.

Seeking to allay "apprehensions created by the Congress" that minority community members will lose their citizenship under the new law, the BJP chief said, "The CAA is to give citizenship and not to snatch it. Those who do not know anything about the law are misguiding the people." Nadda was addressing a public meeting here in support of the amended law three days after taking over the reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The 59-year-old leader from Himachal Pradesh was elected as BJP's 11th president on Monday after he emerged as the only nominee in the fray. In an apparent reference to the leaders of the BSP and the SP, he said, "These days Dalit leaders are opposing the CAA. These Dalit leaders and the Congress hardly know anything about the CAA and are only spreading canards to mislead people."

Nadda said the political innings of the two parties was over and they have understood that times have changed and the country is marching rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in his address said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to speak in a democratic way but those who cause chaos should not be under any kind of illusion as the government has a solution to every problem.

"The government will recover the losses from those who damaged public property," he said. He said protesters who destroyed public property on the signal of PFI and SIMI have now realised that their assets will be confiscated.

"Now, these people are trying to ruin the atmosphere by using their women and children as a shield," he said, adding that previous governments used to plead with miscreants. Stressing that opposition parties have created their vote banks by focussing on conflicts between communities, Adityanath said ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, all such issues have been resolved.

Therefore, the opposition parties "are trying to spread confusion", he said. "The opposition is upset with the abrogation of Article 370. They are speaking the language of Pakistan," he added.

The chief minister further said, "The CAA is connected with India's heritage. It has been the tradition of India to protect the people who come here for shelter. The CAA is a law for granting citizenship not for taking citizenship away. The opposition must understand its reality." PTI SMI RHL

