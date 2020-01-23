Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM fulfilling "anti-Muslim agenda" of Jana Sangh, Hindu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:53 IST
PM fulfilling "anti-Muslim agenda" of Jana Sangh, Hindu

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Thursday called on secular regional parties and Congress to fight against the "divisive policies" of the central government like the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens with a Common Minimum Programme. The former Prime Minister also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of fulfilling the "long standing anti-Muslim agenda" of Jana Sangh and Hindu Mahasabha, and leading the country to the margins of danger.

Gowda said that during these trying times, regional parties and the Congress still believing in secular principles have to fight with a CMP "to avert the disaster that may explode anytime." It was a matter left for bigger leaders to decide, but the JD(S), being a small party, should be ready to fight these acts at any level and be ready to go to jail if such a situation arose, he said, addressing a JD(S) convention here. Alleging that attempts were being made to treat Muslims as second grade citizens of the country, he accused Modi of "fulfilling the nearly 70-year-old anti Muslim agenda" of the Jana Sangh and Hindu Mahasabha, after his party won over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Pointing to nationwide agitations, he said "this government has led the country to the margins of danger..." Noting that Congress and JD(S) as "secular parties", had formed a coalition government in Karnataka that eventually collapsed, the regional party's national President said he would not discuss who was right or wrong and reasons for the government to fall. "But somewhere we have stumbled," he said. "How the BJP government was formed in Karnataka, how long will it survive, where did we stumble...let's not discuss about it.

Let's concentrate on strengthening our organisation...be prepared for everything. Only then will the party survive,"he added. Pointing to his defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and the party getting 15 seats in the assembly polls, Gowda asked JD (S) workers not to be disheartened, fearing the party's poor prospects in the future.

"...the strength of the party is you (workers) and it is you who can build and rejuvenate it. You will have to work with zeal. Without your support one Deve Gowda or one Kumaraswamy (his son) cannot achieve anything," he added. The JD(S) also passed three resolutions- against the "weakening" economic situation in the country and growing unemployment and to hold a mass public movement in this regard; agitation against discrimination in allocation of funds to the state by the centre if it is not set right soon; and demand to withdraw Citizenhisp AA to maintain peace in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

GoAir suspends certain flights on delay in aircraft, engine deliveries

In mounting woes, GoAir on Thursday announced the temporary suspension of certain flights as there will be a delay in the delivery of aircraft by Airbus and engines by Pratt Whitney. Some scheduled flights, as well as those for which ticke...

Kumaraswamy slams BJP over degrading Karnataka CM post

Citing delay in the state cabinet expansion, JD S leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the BJP leadership of degrading the post of Karnataka Chief Minister. Kumaraswamy also claimed that the Special Protection Group did not let chief...

Switzerland mints world's smallest gold coin

Berlin, Jan 23 AP No joke Switzerland has minted a gold coin so small youd need to look very closely to see Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue at you. State-owned Swissmint said on Thursday that the 2.96-millimetre 0.12-inch gold coin ...

Focus on CMP implementation: Kharge tells Maha Cong ministers

Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked his partys ministers in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA government to focus on the implementation of the common minimum programme CMP. Talking to reporters afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020