Expelled JVM-P MLA Bandhu Tirkey calls on Sonia Gandhi

Expelled Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik-JVM-P) MLA, Bandhu Tirkey on Thursday called on interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, a party leader said here. Another JVM-P leader Pradip Yadav also accompanied Tirkey when he called on the interim Congress president and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, the Congress leader said.

"Bandhu Tirkey and Pradip Yadav met our senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi," Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Alok Kumar Dubey told PTI. He replied in the affirmative when asked whether the two leaders have evinced interest in joining the Congress.

The JVM-P had on Tuesday expelled Tirkey for alleged anti-party activities during the state assembly elections. Both Tirkey and Yadav could not be contacted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.