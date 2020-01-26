Left Menu
Lucknow: Hundreds come out to protest against CAA on Republic Day

Hundreds of people, mostly women, came out to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Lucknow on Sunday and staged a peaceful demonstration at the historic Clock Tower, hours after the national flag was hoisted here.

People protesting against the CAA at Clock Tower Lucknow on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of people, mostly women, came out to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Lucknow on Sunday and staged a peaceful demonstration at the historic Clock Tower, hours after the national flag was hoisted here. As the nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day, a number of people came out holding the national flag to stage a protest against the new citizenship law. Uttar Pradesh has seen some of the violent protests against CAA and a brutal police crackdown on the protesters over the last month, killing at least 19 persons and leaving hundreds injured across the state.

The newly enacted law is facing stiff opposition across the country with some states including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab refusing to implement the law in their respective states. Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have passed resolutions against the recently amended law in their respective state Assemblies.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

