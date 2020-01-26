Left Menu
Divisive elements will not succeed in their agendas, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that divisive elements will not succeed in their agenda of breaking up the country.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-01-2020 18:28 IST
  Created: 26-01-2020 18:28 IST
Divisive elements will not succeed in their agendas, says Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that divisive elements will not succeed in their agenda of breaking up the country. "Everyone has the opportunity to speak in a democracy, but all matters can be dealt with through discussion. Some people are shouting divisive slogans like 'Jinnah waali Azadi' or 'Cutting off Assam' when the whole country is celebrating Republic day. I do not think they will ever succeed in their intentions," Javadekar told reporters here.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged for a new India which is free from caste, religion, corruption and filth and moves forward with new energy. Be it Mangalyaan or lunar craft program, India is making new leaps through successive programs. The country's pride has increased in the world," he added. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

