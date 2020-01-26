Left Menu
Unfortunate that J&K Cong chief was not invited to official R-Day function, says party

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:23 IST
  • Created: 26-01-2020 19:23 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Sunday said it was "unfortunate" that the administration did not invite its president and former minister Ghulam Ahmad Mir to the official Republic Day function here. "Mir was not extended any invitation for the Republic Day function by the administration which is most unfortunate," chief spokesperson of the Pradesh Congress Committee Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here.

The main function was held at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu, where Lt Governor G C Murmu unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at an impressive march past which was commanded by Colonel Rajesh Kumar Sharma of the 5th battalion of J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI). The only prominent face among the politicians at the function was Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina.

Meanwhile, the Congress unit celebrated the 71st Republic Day outside party headquarters at Shahidi Chowk, where Mir hoisted the national flag in the presence of senior party leaders and a large number of workers. "Unfortunately, the constitution which is the guiding light of the country for the last seven decades, is facing a threat today. It is being trampled and attempts are also being made to change it which is very dangerous for the nation," Mir said addressing the gathering.

He said fear is being spread among the citizens of the country, irrespective of their region and religion. "This is for the first time in the country that university students are on the roads with a sole slogan of save constitution, save India... Today, after 70 years, questions are being raised on who is a resident of India and who is not," he said.

The current generation owes it to the country's forefathers and the future generations to safeguard India's hard-earned freedom and democracy. "We should remain united and maintain the brotherhood and unity in diversity which is the basic strength of our nation," the Congress leader said.

