Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Burundi ruling party picks Ndayishimiye to contest presidential vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Gitega
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 21:02 IST
UPDATE 2-Burundi ruling party picks Ndayishimiye to contest presidential vote
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (ndayishimiyeE)

Burundi's ruling party, the CNDD-FDD, on Sunday, picked secretary-general Evariste Ndayishimiye as its candidate in a presidential election scheduled for May.

Ndayishimiye, 52, is a retired army general who also heads the department of military affairs in the president's office and has served as minister of the interior and security. Current President Pierre Nkurunziza will not seek re-election.

Ndayishimiye, who hails from the central Burundi province of Gitega, promised to carry on with the current government's programs if elected. "This is not a new start," he told a party congress in the town of Gitega after Nkurunziza announced he would be the candidate.

"Much has been done ... we want that by 2027 every Burundian citizen sees a change at his home, in his neighborhood, in his district or where he works." CNDD-FDD grandees said they settled on Ndayishimiye after he met the required conditions, including understanding Burundi's violent history, respect for former combatants and a vision for developing the country.

He will face off with the opposition Frodebu and CNL parties in the May 20 election. Nkurunziza promised to campaign for him "with all our force and intelligence". This is the first time that an outgoing Burundian president has picked his successor peacefully, Ndayishimiye said.

The East African nation of 11 million people has suffered colonial occupation, civil war and decades of intermittent massacres. Nkurunziza and Ndayishimiye are close allies who started out in the CNDD-FDD (Council for the Defence of Democracy-Force for the Defence of Democracy) as rebels in the 1990s.

Nkurunziza became president in 2005 after a peace deal was signed in Tanzania. His decision to run for a third, five-year term in 2015 sparked widespread protests and violence. His party has welcomed his decision to stand down, conferring on him the title of "Supreme Guide of Patriotism" and lavish perks including a villa worth $530,000.

Burundi is one of the world's poorest countries and lost donor funding after the violence following the 2015 election. In September, the United Nations warned that police, security forces, and the ruling party's youth league, the Imbonerakure, were committing serious human rights violations.

Those included killings, disappearances, torture and gang rape of alleged political opponents. Burundi condemned the accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Five die in California helicopter crash 5; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

UPDATE 1-Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020