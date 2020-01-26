Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jailed US-Israeli Issachar asks for Russia pardon: lawyers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 21:03 IST
Jailed US-Israeli Issachar asks for Russia pardon: lawyers

Moscow, Jan 26 (AFP) An Israeli-US woman sentenced by a Russian court to seven-and-a-half years in jail for drug trafficking has asked President Vladimir Putin for a pardon, her lawyers were quoted as saying Sunday. Naama Issachar "decided to ask the Russian president for a pardon and a written request has been filed," the lawyers said in a statement quoted by Russian press agencies.

Issachar, 26, was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in April as she travelled from India to Israel. Russian authorities said they found nine grammes (three ounces) of cannabis in her checked luggage.

The announcement of her request for a pardon was made two days after Issachar's mother Yaffa met Putin when he was on an official visit to Israel. Following the meeting, the mother told media that Putin had "promised" he would send her daughter back home.

Putin said he had sought to reassure the mother: "I told her, and I shall say it again: everything will be fine." On Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Issachar could not be pardoned unless she asked to be.

"How can you issue a pardon if the young woman does ask for one?" Peskov was quoted by news agencies as saying. "You must at least respect a few formalities to get the process started," he added.

A discussion with her lawyers after those remarks led to Issachar deciding to make a formal request in writing, the lawyers were quoted as saying. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yaffa Issachar had already asked Putin several times to free the young woman.

In December, Issachar lost an appeal against the seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence, which Netanyahu has described as disproportionate. The Israeli foreign ministry had called the verdict "harsh and disproportionate" and President Reuven Rivlin had appealed to Putin's "mercy and compassion" when asking him to intervene in the case.(AFP) RUP

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Five die in California helicopter crash 5; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

UPDATE 1-Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020